Leon Horn, having a fine match in a variety of positions then produced a lovely individual effort to put the hosts back in contention once Lee had converted. Now a one point game the Okes came again and were rewarded with a penalty and a Crediton yellow. Unfortunately the penalty kick struck an upright and Okes failed to make the most of the man advantage despite pressing the visitors try line. One last effort saw the Okes cross, only to be held up over the line. Backcloth then allowed the visitors to see out the match and take their first win in this year’s Devon cup and the Frank Webb cup to boot.