Conditions were perfect: a gentle breeze, pleasant temperature and totally dry. This is very much a race of two halves. The first 10km or so are East to West on the coastal path and really lovely running. There were a few serious climbs and some technical sections but a beautiful stretch of very runnable coastline. The second half of the route is killer: several gruelling hills and much more pavement pounding on the country lanes. All worth while though as you rattle down the final descent at a rate of knots to the enthusiastic cheers of a typically Endurance Life crowd. Slightly soured by then having an hour’s walk back to the parking but overall a great event. Charlie managed to take 10 mins off my last attempt in May 2021 coming home in 2hrs 11. Hannah had a great run as well making it round the challenging course in 2hrs 56.