WHAT a weekend full of running for ORC Lucy Gooding. It started with the Maverick Jurassic Coast Trail Ultra run on Saturday which is a 50km (31-mile) race, writes Jacqueline Shields.
The race starts at the village of Corfe Castle and goes across marshland where you gradually make your way towards the coast.
The 50k route takes runners down to the tip of the Purbecks at St Aldhem’s Head and carries on for another 20km along the coastal path back to Corfe. There is over 4,000 feet of elevation, so not for the faint-hearted.
Lucy only found out that the Jurassic Coast was an ultra-marathon – not a marathon – on Tuesday last week (those extra miles make all the difference!) but was determined to give it a go and was delighted to finish the race in a time of 8:09:14.
Earlier this year Lucy and her husband Steve set themselves the challenge of running the Jurassic Coast 50km on Saturday, followed by the Great South Run 10-miler the next day, so this is exactly what they did!
On Sunday they made their way to Portsmouth for the AJ Bell Great South Run, a favourite 10-mile running event, with inspiring history, salty air, and glorious sea views.
This flat road run takes runners around the city and is popular with the crowds who come out in force to cheer the runners on.
Lucy has done this race several times before and felt good considering her epic run the day before, finishing in a time of 1:57:53. Very well done to them both.
Stephen Sincock headed north to Leeds to take part in the Yorkshire marathon on Sunday.
The Yorkshire Marathon has quickly established itself as one of the highlights of the White Rose County’s sporting year. This popular and picturesque run, with fantastic PB potential, takes participants past some of York’s splendid historic sites and along scenic country lanes, making it an attractive prospect for runners of all abilities.
Steve was there to take part in this event as an England Athletics qualifier hoping to gain a place to represent England Masters next year.
It was tough, very cold first thing and exposed in places, with 500 feet of climbing.
Not only did Steve do it, but he finished first MV60 in a time of 3:08:21, which should see him through to represent England Masters at the Chester Marathon in 2024.
Many congratulations Steve on this great achievement.