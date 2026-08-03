THREE members of the Exeter Chiefs Women squad have been rewarded for their outstanding form by being named in England’s squad for the upcoming WXV Global Series.
Winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, back-rower Maddie Feaunati and scrum-half Flo Robinson have all been selected in Red Roses head coach John Mitchell’s 40-player training squad ahead of the new international campaign.
The call-ups come just a week after the trio were awarded full-time Red Roses contracts, underlining their growing influence at the highest level of the women's game.
England gathered at the University of Nottingham this week to begin preparations for the WXV tournament, with the ladies opening their campaign against Australia in Manchester on September 12.
Mitchell said selection was only the start of the challenge.
“The naming of this squad is only the beginning; it’s not the reward,” he said. “We’re identifying the players who we think will buy into the Red Roses spirit, those who will elevate their connections and show the necessary hunger to compete under pressure. That’s the standard this programme is setting.”
The England recognition caps an encouraging week for Exeter Chiefs Women, who have also strengthened their squad with the signing of winger Deborah Wills from Saracens.
The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympic Games, won Commonwealth Games Sevens bronze in 2018 and made more than 50 Premiership Women’s Rugby appearances.
Wills said: “Being Cornish, it’s my home PWR club and the opportunity to represent Chiefs with a talented group of players is really exciting. I’m looking forward to hunting down the PWR title.”
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have unveiled their new 2026/27 Cup kit, inspired by the River Exe and marking several milestones for the club.
It is the first kit produced by Devon-based manufacturer VX3, the first under Black Knight ownership and the first to feature new principal partner Outfox Energy. The commemorative shirt also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Sandy Park.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.