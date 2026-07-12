EXETER Chiefs will mark their return to the Investec Champions Cup with a daunting trip to reigning French Top 14 champions Stade Toulousain in October after the fixtures for the 2026/27 competition were confirmed.
Rob Baxter’s side will travel to Toulouse on Sunday, October 18 (4.15pm kick-off) for their opening Pool Two fixture before welcoming Irish province Connacht to Sandy Park on Sunday, December 13 (1pm).
The Chiefs then host Le Rochelle on Saturday, January 9 (3.15pm) before completing the pool stage away to the Lions at the iconic Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, January 16 (3pm).
Director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the opening fixture provides the perfect test for his developing side.
“It’s a really exciting group of fixtures for all kinds of reasons,” he said. “Going away to Toulouse is a fantastic experience whenever you get the opportunity to do it. Hopefully, it will be one of those games when loads of fans will want to come over and watch the current French champions take on Exeter Chiefs.
“If you are going to be challenged and develop as a team, going over to Toulouse to start the competition is probably as good and as tough as it gets. It’s also a great opportunity to show how we are developing as a team.”
Attention will then switch to back-to-back home games against Connacht and La Rochelle, who could well have former Chief Jack Nowell lining up in their ranks.
“The two middle fixtures are games you really want to get your teeth into to see if you are the quality of side to progress,” Baxter said. “If we can create a great atmosphere at Sandy Park and attack those two games, we could make things interesting before heading to Johannesburg.
“They are all really exciting fixtures for us and I’m looking forward to getting back into the Champions Cup.”
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