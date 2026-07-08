TOM Hooper has set his sights on helping Exeter Chiefs lift a Premiership title before his planned return to Australian rugby in 2028.
The 25-year-old flanker has signed a contract extension with the Chiefs until the summer of 2028 before agreeing a move back to his homeland with the Queensland Reds ahead of the 2029 Super Rugby Pacific season.
Hooper made a major impact during his first campaign at Sandy Park, helping transform Exeter’s fortunes after the club finished second from bottom of the Premiership in 2025.
The Wallabies international was part of the Chiefs side that reached last month’s Premiership final at Twickenham, where they were beaten 26-17 by Northampton Saints.
Despite the disappointment of missing out on the title, Hooper believes the Chiefs have the foundations in place to challenge for silverware before he heads home.
“I think a three-year stint is a perfect amount of time to achieve some success over there,” said Hooper. “I feel like two years probably would have only just been getting started.
“Whilst we made the grand final this year, we haven’t even dipped the toe in terms of Europe. We haven’t gone that whole way and won the Premiership, so I think three years is a good amount of time.”
Hooper said his decision was also influenced by the strength of the group being built at Sandy Park with several key players committing their futures to the club.
“A lot of key individuals, a lot of close mates of mine have re-signed for the exact same period,” he added. “So we’ve got a core nucleus there where we’ve all signed until that 2028 season, which is really exciting to be able to play with your mates.”
Hooper arrived in Devon following last year's Rugby Championship as the Chiefs looked to rebuild after their worst-ever top-flight season. The 23-cap international joined fellow Wallaby Len Ikitau, who has now headed home to Australia, as well as Italian internationals Stephen Varney and Andrea Zambonin.
The new arrivals helped inspire Rob Baxter’s side to a third-place Premiership finish before a dramatic play-off victory away at reigning champions Bath secured their place in the final.
Hooper said his time at Sandy Park had already helped him develop both as a player and a person.
“When I went to Brumbies I learnt plenty off Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper, and they were the guys that I’ll cherish playing with in a Brumbies jersey for as long as I play,” he said.
“It's a similar experience here, working with guys like Henry Slade and Jack Yeandle, I’ve learnt plenty about leadership qualities and how much they buy into the team culture. He may be younger than me, but Dafydd Jenkins, he’s a really inspirational leader.
“I’ve just jumped on the back of that and worked really hard and I’ve felt like I’ve become more of an athlete because of that."
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have strengthened their squad for next season by signing Worcester Warriors lock Obinna Nkwocha.
The 23-year-old joins after helping Worcester win the Championship title last season, making 17 appearances and scoring two tries.
Baxter, the Chiefs’ Director of Rugby, added: “It’s a great opportunity for him to come back into a Premiership environment and say ‘this is my time’, and I’m expecting him to come in and challenge all our locks.”
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