ROB Baxter has confirmed Exeter Chiefs captain Dafydd Jenkins is expected to be fit for the start of next season, despite being ruled out of Wales’ inaugural Nations Championship campaign following shoulder surgery.
The injury was sustained during the Gallagher Premiership final against Northampton Saints at Twickenham, a match in which Jenkins scored a try and was also yellow carded before being replaced by Ross Vintcent.
The 22-year-old lock, who had been ever-present for Wales during their recent Six Nations campaign under Steve Tandy, will now undergo an operation that will sideline him for the upcoming international fixtures against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa.
Head coach Tandy has omitted Jenkins from his 33-man squad for the summer series, although Chiefs back-rower Kane James has been included. James, along with Ospreys tight-head prop Ben Warren, is one of two uncapped players in the squad.
Baxter moved to reassure supporters over Jenkins’ long-term fitness, stressing the operation is precautionary in nature and that a return at the start of the new Premiership season remains the target.
“Daf is having a shoulder operation and will miss the Wales summer internationals while rehabbing,” Baxter said. “However, he is expected to be fit for around the start of the new Gallagher PREM season.”
Jenkins is no stranger to injury setbacks, having previously missed the start of the 2024–25 campaign after undergoing double surgery on a knee issue and a shoulder rotator cuff problem suffered on Wales duty in Australia, which kept him out until close to Christmas.
The Chiefs are also managing other injury concerns following their Twickenham final defeat. Hooker Max Norey sustained a torn calf just eight minutes into the game, but is also expected to recover in time for the start of the 2026–27 season.
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