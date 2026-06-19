EXETER Chiefs are 80 minutes away from completing one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Premiership rugby as they prepare to face Northampton Saints in the 2026 final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham tomorrow (3pm).
Just over a year ago, the Devon club were reeling. A brutal 79-17 defeat at Gloucester in April last year exposed deep issues on and off the pitch and triggered a significant reset behind the scenes. Two coaches departed in the aftermath, structures were reshaped, and Rob Baxter returned to a more hands-on coaching role as the club fought to rediscover their identity.
Now they stand on the brink of a third Premiership title, back on the biggest domestic stage for the first time since 2021.
Their route back has been emphatic. Last weekend’s win over reigning champions Bath underlined their resurgence at exactly the right moment, with Baxter’s side producing one of their most complete performances of the season to book a return to HQ.
They have also been boosted by the return of England duo Ethan Roots and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, both named in the starting XV for tomorrow’s final. Their inclusion adds pace, power and international experience to a side that has found form at the perfect time.
Baxter admits the Gloucester defeat proved a defining moment in the club’s recent evolution, but insists the response was built on fundamentals rather than emotion.
“It’s never come down to one thing, it never does,” said Baxter. “There were lots of things that led to the Gloucester result, just like there’s lots of things that have led to us having a better season and getting to the final.”
He said the reaction from within the club was driven by standards rather than panic.
“On the day, I kind of understood what Tony was talking about because it wasn’t us losing. Tony’s seen us lose plenty of times, he’s seen us win plenty of times, but for him it’s more about staying in the fight.”
For Baxter, the issue was not just defeat, but the manner of it.
“A multitude of things added up to mean we weren’t really competitive in that game, and that was the bit that hurt. That was the bit that hurt Tony and obviously hurt me.”
He added that the response began immediately in pre-season.
“If you can’t win, you draw. If you can’t draw, you lose by one point. If you can’t lose by one point you lose by two. You can talk about resilience, but they’re just words.”
This will be Exeter’s seventh Premiership final in a decade, underlining their consistency at the top end of English rugby even through cycles of change and transition. However, only three members of the matchday 23 have featured in a previous final, highlighting the scale of the squad rebuild in recent seasons.
Dafydd Jenkins leads the side at lock, while the back row of Roots, Tom Hooper and Greg Fisilau offers a powerful blend of athleticism and aggression. In the backs, Harvey Skinner and Stephen Varney steer the game at half-back, with Henry Slade and Len Ikitau forming a high-class midfield pairing.
Feyi-Waboso returns on the wing alongside Campbell Ridl, while Olly Woodburn starts at full-back in what will be his sixth Premiership final appearance.
Baxter believes the blend of experience and youth could prove decisive.
“We’ve got guys who’ve played in big games internationally and at club level, and that’s important,” he said. “But we’ve also got players who haven’t been in this environment before. It’s about them stepping up and showing the best of themselves.”
He also warned of the threat posed by Northampton’s attack.
“When they get quick ball, they’re probably the most dangerous side in the competition. We have to fight in every area and not give them that platform.”
EXETER CHIEFS: Olly Woodburn; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ethan Roots, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent, Kane James, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood.
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