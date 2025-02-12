EXETER Chiefs have been dealt an untimely blow with the news that forward Rus Tuima could be sidelined for up to two months.
The 24-year-old is set to undergo surgery on a broken jaw sustained in last Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup victory over the Cornish Pirates at Sandy Park.
Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, confirmed the news at his weekly press briefing on Wednesday, saying: “We’ve got one or two bumps and bruises, but the major one from the weekend was Rus Tuima, who has a broken jaw. That requires an operation, which is likely to keep him out for six to eight weeks.
“Alongside that, Franco Molina is struggling with an Achilles/calf niggle as well. We had already decided to give him an extended rest because he’s come straight into us from the Rugby Championship and trained and played quite a bit since then. People will have saw him hobbling a bit at the weekend, so we’re not going to risk things too much with him.”
The loss of both forwards, together with Welshman Dafydd Jenkins (ill), means Baxter has a shortage of locks available at his disposal this weekend for the visit of Gloucester on Saturday in their final Premiership Rugby Cup Pool E fixture.
“It’s a bit of shame, but we do have Lewis Pearson back up and running, Richard Capstick is doing a good job, while Christ Tshiunza is also back from Wales and will feature.”
Baxter also gave an update on England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in terms of his recovery from a dislocated shoulder.
“Manny is in a really important part of rehab and he has some strength goals still to hit,” said Baxter. “This is a an important strength block that he’s now doing, but he’s been out on the pitch running and doing some movement stuff.
“He’s not doing any falling, getting off the floor or contact work just yet, but the signs are positive. In terms of when he will be back, I think he’s still way off ticking all of the boxes.”
Baxter was also quizzed on potential new signings come to the club next season, admitting progress was being made on a handful of potential targets, as well as a number of the current squad penning new deals.
“There’s nothing we can announce at this stage,” he continued. “We’re ticking off a few in terms of re-signings. There’s not going to be loads of recruitment, we’re talking to three of four players in important positions, and as they work we will start to release that news.
“In terms of the future, though, I think it’s exciting. We’ve got a good group of young players here, who will benefit from more exposure again this season, and if we add the quality and leadership I’m hoping for, it has the makings of a very strong group here.”