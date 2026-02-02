Henry Arundell returns to the starting lineup for his first Test appearance since the 2023 World Cup, selected in an exciting back-three alongside Feyi-Waboso and full-back Freddie Steward. Arundell spent two years out of international contention while playing for Racing 92 in France but has rediscovered form since joining Bath, scoring nine tries in 14 appearances. He also crossed the line after coming off the bench against Fiji.