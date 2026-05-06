EXETER Chiefs could still add to their squad ahead of next season – but director of rugby Rob Baxter says any further recruitment will depend on the outcome of a crucial vote at Sandy Park this week.
Members will gather on Thursday evening for a special general meeting to decide whether to approve a proposed takeover by American investors, widely understood to involve Black Knight Football Club, owners of Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. The decision could prove pivotal in shaping the club’s financial future and its ability to compete both on and off the pitch.
Baxter admits there is some room within the Premiership Rugby salary cap, but insists the club will not rush into new signings until there is clarity over longer-term finances.
“We’ve got a little bit of room, but not loads and loads,” he said. “If you ask can we go out and get one player, yes, of course we can. But on the whole, we’ve got a pretty settled senior squad there with a good group of players.
“Is there room for a specialist in a certain position? Potentially, yes — but right here and now we’re not going to do that until we know exactly where we are financially longer term.”
The Chiefs have already been active ahead of next season, extending the contracts of several players whose deals were due to expire, while also lining up new arrivals including Crusaders back Dallas McLeod, Saracens forward Harry Wilson and Bath centre Will Butt.
However, the club’s next steps could hinge on whether members approve fresh investment – something that has become increasingly common across Premiership Rugby.
Newcastle Falcons were taken over by Red Bull last year, providing a significant financial boost and raising hopes of long-term stability at Kingston Park. Bath have also benefited from major backing, with businessman Sir James Dyson purchasing a 50 per cent stake to strengthen the club’s position.
More recently, Northampton Saints have followed a similar path, appointing wealthy rugby supporter Steve Zander to their board after he helped lead a £2.7-million fundraising effort earlier this year.
Zander took the majority of nearly two million newly issued shares, representing a 14.5 per cent stake in the club, and now joins as a non-executive director alongside his role at credit-focused fund manager Cross Ocean Partners, which manages around $10-billion in assets.
Against that backdrop, Baxter believes the proposed investment at the Chiefs represents a positive opportunity – thought he stressed that the decision ultimately lies with the club’s members.
“The majority of the discussions have happened with the board members who are far more involved in the business side than I am – I’m very much the rugby voice,” he said. “But what I would say is I’m very confident it’s a positive way forward for the club, otherwise it wouldn’t be being brought to the members.
“The people who’ve looked at it, who understand the financial situation the club’s in at the moment, believe it’s a very positive move.”
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