On Saturday, October 14, Okehampton ladies 3rds played Launceston 1sts at home on a dry sunny afternoon, writes Lindsey Tawse.
Launceston started off strong with lots of strong passes. Okehampton’s midfield defended well with Sophie Luxton, Sienna Watts, and Laura Venton intercepting numerous balls and distributing wide to Lois Rowlands, Anne Camp and Liv Walker.
By half-time the score was 1-0 to Launceston.
After half-time Launceston continued strong with short passes and a number of short corners.
Lindsey Tawse, Sophie Tripp and Debbie Pritchard made plenty of strong tackles but unfortunately the ball was passed across the top of the D and bounced off the post into the goal, making it a 2-0 lead to Launceston.
Rachael Luxton continuing to make some incredible saves and dives, kept the score at 2-0 for a considerable length of time. Erica Skinner was then able to make a strong tackle and pass the ball up to Erin Godwin who took the ball into the D and made a flawless strike into the back left corner of the goal taking the score to 2-1.
In the second half Launceston had two players receive green cards, with the final score 3-1 to Launceston. Anne Camp received player of the match.
Next week Okehampton 3rds travel away to play Kingsbridge & Salcombe.