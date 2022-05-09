Youngsters enjoy cricket festival

Saturday 14th May 2022 9:30 am
OCRA cricket festival
OCRA cricket festival (Clare Barton )

A Year 4 Cricket Festival was hosted by Hatherleigh Cricket Club with pupils from Okehampton, Exbourne, Bridestowe and Lewtrenchard primary schools in attendance.

The event was run by OCRA with the aid of seven Okehampton College young leaders and a great time was had by all! See this week’s Times for more pictures

