Today in Okehampton, Friday, June 19, starts slightly foggy with a chance of early cloud. Patchy rain might pop up, but skies are likely to lighten by afternoon. Temperatures near 21°C should make it feel reasonably mild, though a gentle breeze may persist.
Tomorrow looks mostly dry, with only a small chance of rain lingering in the early morning. Skies turn partly cloudy later on, allowing some sunshine through. Temperatures about 21°C keep things pleasant without feeling too hot.
This weekend on Sunday is set to be bright and sunny, with temperatures near 26°C making it noticeably warmer. Skies remain mostly clear, offering a perfect day for enjoying the lighter breeze. Rain appears unlikely, so it should stay fairly dry and comfortable.
Monday brings even more sunshine, pushing temperatures about 29°C. The warm conditions dominate most of the day, and the breeze remains gentle. Sunny skies seem here to stay, so it might feel quite summery by afternoon, especially with little sign of cloud overhead.
Tuesday could see more sunshine, with temperatures near 27°C. Conditions remain friendly throughout the afternoon, and rain seems unlikely for now. The rest of the week shows continued mild weather, though some light cloud may roll in later. Overall, it looks like a warm spell that should linger a bit longer. Gentle breezes might keep conditions airy, and days stay comfortable. No significant rain is on the horizon, which suggests dryness holds sway. Evening hours might stay clear, offering a peaceful end across the region.
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