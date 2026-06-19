Tuesday could see more sunshine, with temperatures near 27°C. Conditions remain friendly throughout the afternoon, and rain seems unlikely for now. The rest of the week shows continued mild weather, though some light cloud may roll in later. Overall, it looks like a warm spell that should linger a bit longer. Gentle breezes might keep conditions airy, and days stay comfortable. No significant rain is on the horizon, which suggests dryness holds sway. Evening hours might stay clear, offering a peaceful end across the region.