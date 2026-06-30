Today, Tuesday, June 30, sees patchy rain in places, including Okehampton, alongside intermittent bright intervals. Temperatures about 19°C stay relatively mild, while occasional drizzle may appear. The day should end drier, offering a bit of late sunshine and lighter winds.
Tomorrow promises mostly sunny conditions with limited rain chances. Temperatures about 20°C bring a gentle warmth, keeping midday comfortable. Some early cloud cover could linger around dawn, but clearing is expected, allowing the afternoon to remain bright and fairly calm.
Thursday looks bright as well, offering plenty of sunshine and minimal chances of rain. Temperatures near 20°C feel pleasing through midday, with only a few drifting clouds overhead. Breezes stay gentle, and the overall outlook appears pleasant, maintaining a comfortable summer vibe for most locations.
Friday sees a noticeable uptick in warmth, with sun dominating much of the day. Temperatures near 24°C could feel a bit higher under clear skies. Any morning haze looks set to fade quickly, which keeps conditions bright through late afternoon. Showers remain unlikely all day.
This weekend arrives on Saturday with more glorious sun. Temperatures about 26°C promise a distinctly summer-like setting. Early coolness dissipates fast, replaced by a warm afternoon. Gentle breezes prevail, and rain chances are nearly nonexistent. Expect a golden evening, topping off a bright stretch of days.
Sunday should continue the sunshine trend, although temperatures might settle near 25°C. Rain remains minimal, and skies are likely to stay clear. Gentle winds complete a pleasantly summery conclusion to the week ahead, comfortably.
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