Today is Sunday, June 28 with patchy rain expected and occasional cloudy spells. Temperatures near 19°C and dipping to about 10°C later will keep things cool. Some sunny breaks could appear, but a few light showers may pop up. A gentle breeze will keep the air moving through much of the day.

Tomorrow should bring patchy rain again, though overall skies look a bit brighter. Temperatures near 21°C and a mild start of about 9°C might encourage a pleasant daytime atmosphere. Brief clouds could roll in, but sunny moments are likely. Light winds remain steady, ensuring a comfortable feel throughout.

The next day sees partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. Temperatures near 20°C, starting around 11°C, keep conditions mild. Drizzle may appear briefly during the afternoon, but sunshine could break through at times. A gentle breeze helps clear any lingering cloud, leaving a fresh vibe outdoors.

Midweek arrives with foggy patches early on, gradually lifting to reveal clearer skies. Temperatures hover near 20°C, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Sunny intervals become more frequent later in the day, offering comfortable weather for much of the afternoon. Light wind remains present, ensuring breezy moments that disperse mist.

Thursday continues a sunny spell with temperatures near 20°C and a morning low around 10°C. Breezes could pick up slightly later, yet skies remain mostly bright. Okehampton should enjoy a pleasant stretch, with minimal chance of rain heading into this weekend. The rest of the week maintains mild conditions. Sunny periods persist.

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