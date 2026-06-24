Today, Wednesday, June 24, remains sunny with occasional clouds creeping in later. A small rumble of thunder might pop up by afternoon, but no heavy rain is expected. Temperatures near 32°C promise real warmth, dipping to about 17°C overnight. Some gentle breezes could accompany the late-day glow, keeping conditions pleasant.
Tomorrow holds patchy rain with warm spells throughout. A slight drizzle may appear by evening, but conditions should remain fair overall. Temperatures near 30°C will settle to about 19°C by night. In Okehampton, clouds might linger briefly before clearing off, ensuring intervals of sunshine remain possible all day long.
Friday brings a cooler feel with sunshine in the morning. Some clouds and light rain may appear, although nothing persistent is predicted. Temperatures near 25°C are likely, sliding to about 15°C overnight. Gentle winds could drift through later, providing mild relief for anyone out and about. Overall, conditions remain pleasantly manageable.
Saturday looks slightly overcast with patchy rain on and off. Occasional breaks of sun might appear by midday. Temperatures about 22°C, easing down to near 14°C after dark. Conditions may stay changeable, yet heavier showers seem unlikely for the majority of the day. Skies might briefly brighten later on too.
This weekend extends into Sunday with a milder day forecast. The morning might feel fresh, with temperatures about 11°C, climbing to near 19°C by midday. Expect partly cloudy skies and a small chance of rain. Evening conditions appear overall calm. Cooler breezes could arrive overnight, but no major changes loom.
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