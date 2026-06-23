Today, Tuesday, June 23, brings bright sunshine with no sign of rain. Afternoon skies stay clear, providing a perfect view of the sun. Temperatures near 31°C will make it feel quite warm, while overnight lows settle about 17°C. Light wind adds to a pleasant overall weather forecast.
Tomorrow keeps the sunshine going, with highs climbing near 32°C and minimal chance of rain. Early morning feels close to 18°C, and the afternoon remains bright. Anyone looking for sunny weather can enjoy another clear day, with gentle breezes contributing to this encouraging forecast.
Thursday is expected to stay mostly sunny, though a slight rumble of thunder could appear briefly in the afternoon. Temperatures about 30°C should peak by midday, dropping near 19°C later on. Skies remain largely clear, with only a small chance of brief rain showers.
Friday looks more moderate, with daytime temperatures near 24°C and morning lows near 14°C. Conditions stay sunny under mostly clear skies, offering a pleasant break from the recent heat. There’s hardly a hint of rain on the forecast, making this another comfortable day.
This weekend brings a shift to patchy rain on Saturday, with highs near 20°C and lows about 13°C. Morning clouds may deliver drizzle, but brighter spells could emerge later. In Okehampton, conditions remain milder than earlier this week. The rest of the weekend includes scattered showers, adding occasional bursts of rain. Overall, the coming days stay consistently warm with changing skies, offering a variety of weather, from sunny spells to brief rainfall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.