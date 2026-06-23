This weekend brings a shift to patchy rain on Saturday, with highs near 20°C and lows about 13°C. Morning clouds may deliver drizzle, but brighter spells could emerge later. In Okehampton, conditions remain milder than earlier this week. The rest of the weekend includes scattered showers, adding occasional bursts of rain. Overall, the coming days stay consistently warm with changing skies, offering a variety of weather, from sunny spells to brief rainfall.