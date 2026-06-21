Today, Sunday, June 21, is looking bright with uninterrupted sunshine in Okehampton. Skies remain mostly clear, and there’s barely any sign of rain. Temperatures stay near 25°C in the afternoon, bringing comfortable warmth, while overnight lows hover near 10°C. Conditions should feel pleasant, with a gentle breeze and no risk of showers.
Tomorrow maintains sunny spells, though a few rumbles of thunder might pass by later, with highs about 27°C. Morning temperatures start near 15°C, offering a mild beginning. Skies remain bright for most of the day, and any thunder is likely brief, so rainfall appears minimal, ensuring mostly dry weather.
The next day, Tuesday, sees hotter conditions reaching near 32°C, with the daytime heat building quickly. Nights won't cool much, settling about 17°C, making evenings quite mild. Skies look mostly clear, promising strong daylight. Rain remains unlikely, keeping the atmosphere dry and bright all day.
The following day, Wednesday, remains similarly hot with temperatures hitting about 32°C. Any early haze clears swiftly, revealing more of that summertime sun. Nights stay close to 19°C, providing limited relief from the heat. Storms seem improbable, so conditions look stable. Breezes offer slight comfort, and skies remain predominantly clear.
By then, Thursday keeps the heat going, reaching about 30°C by midday. Mist appears overnight, though it lingers briefly. Mornings open near 18°C, giving a mild start. Afternoon sunshine should dominate, with just a hint of cloud cover. Dry weather persists through evening. Breezes may pick up late in the day, yet remain mild.
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