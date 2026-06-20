Today, Saturday, June 20, brings patchy rain around Okehampton, with occasional drizzle in the afternoon and some possible breaks later. Gentle winds and moist conditions are likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 20°C should keep things moderately mild, slipping to about 12°C after dusk. Light breezes could scatter the clouds briefly, but a damp feel may linger.
Tomorrow promises bright skies with abundant sunshine and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures close to 25°C are likely, dropping to near 11°C overnight. Gentle breezes may occasionally stir, but overall calm is expected. A welcome shift from recent grey spells should keep spirits lifted.
Monday looks even warmer, with sunshine continuing and few clouds in sight. Temperatures about 29°C during the afternoon could make it feel toasty, and evenings around 16°C will remain quite mild. Minimal wind and a lack of rain bring an uninterrupted summery vibe to the region.
Tuesday maintains the heat, rising near 32°C under mostly clear skies. Nights should hover about 18°C, so it stays pleasantly warm after dark. No hint of rain is expected, and gentle sunshine should fill much of the day, sustaining this hot momentum.
Wednesday turns scorching, climbing to about 33°C by midday and easing to near 19°C late. Plenty of sun should grace the sky, with no showers on the radar. Stronger rays will dominate the afternoon, creating prolonged, unrelenting warmth. This pattern keeps the momentum of summer alive, rounding out a week of increasingly hot weather. Late daylight remains bright, prolonging the heat.
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