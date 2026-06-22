Today, Monday, June 22, in Okehampton features sunny skies and bright conditions. Early temperatures hover around 15°C, rising to near 27°C by afternoon. No rain is expected, so conditions stay clear with only a few light clouds late in the day. Light breezes keep things feeling comfortable.
Tomorrow stays bright with a hotter atmosphere. Morning readings sit near 18°C, climbing to about 32°C by midday. Rain remains unlikely, so sunshine dominates. Light winds occasionally move through, offering slight relief from the heat, but overall conditions promise a scorching afternoon. Even evening hours see warm air linger, maintaining summery vibes after sunset.
Wednesday sees patchy clouds through the morning, with temperatures about 20°C climbing to near 31°C by afternoon. Rain looks unlikely, though a stray drop could appear. Sunshine soon dominates, keeping the day hot. Late hours remain mild, ensuring a gentle transition into nightfall. Overall, warmth persists, creating a summer-like scene.
Thursday sees a mix of sunshine and possible light rain. Early readings rest near 16°C, reaching about 30°C. Minor drizzle could occur late, but extended sunlight remains likely. The afternoon appears quite warm, though a brief shower might pop up. Evening temperatures settle around 20°C, offering a slight cooldown period.
Friday appears cooler with patchy rain possible. Morning starts about 14°C, climbing near 21°C. Overcast spells develop, and a few light showers could pass through. Some afternoon brightness might emerge, but damp conditions linger at times. Light breezes move around, hinting at fresher air. This weekend may see further shifts.
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