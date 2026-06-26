In Okehampton, today, Friday, June 26, brings mostly sunny skies with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures near 25°C by midday promise a warm afternoon, and the evening stays clear with lows about 15°C. Skies remain bright, making for a pleasant day to enjoy typical summer weather.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy intervals with a gentle breeze. Temperatures about 23°C peak by early afternoon, and there’s a low chance of light rain. Evening conditions remain comfortable near 14°C, so expect a mild end to the day with minimal cloud cover drifting across the sky. Skies may brighten slightly overnight.
This weekend brings some patchy rain, especially in the morning, though sunny spells might break through later. Temperatures about 19°C provide a cooler feel, while occasional drizzle could pop up. Evening hours dip near 11°C, and breezes remain moderate, ensuring a refreshing close to the day. Overall, local conditions stay variable.
The new week looks partly cloudy with only a slight chance of rain. Temperatures near 20°C should peak around midday, while nights settle about 9°C. Skies could clear occasionally, bringing glimpses of sunshine. Light winds prevail, keeping conditions calm. Daytime warmth feels comfortable without significant humidity. Expect a generally mild atmosphere.
The following day offers partly cloudy skies and gentle warmth. Peak temperatures reach about 21°C, while evenings hover near 9°C. Most areas stay dry, with sunshine breaking through intervals of cloud. A gentle breeze passes through, ensuring fresh air. No rainfall is anticipated, maintaining a welcoming summer feel. Conditions remain pleasant.
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