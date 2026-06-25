Today, Thursday, June 25, brings sunny weather conditions with a brief possibility of patchy rain nearby. Afternoon temperatures climb near 30°C, while nighttime values settle about 20°C. Breezy winds could develop, but skies remain mostly bright and warm. Late hours might see light drizzle, yet overall weather stays pleasing for many.
Tomorrow sees abundant sunshine and calm breezes, with midday temperatures reaching about 25°C. Early morning starts near 15°C, and no significant rain is expected. Clear skies persist, making the forecast consistent for happy outdoor plans. The day remains bright and moderate, creating a comfortable transition into the weekend.
Saturday is likely to bring patchy rain, though occasional sunny intervals could appear. Afternoon readings rise to about 24°C, dropping near 15°C overnight. Clouds linger, but any showers should be brief. Winds remain gentle, keeping conditions fairly mild. There’s still a decent dose of daylight, so overall weather looks manageable.
Sunday brings cooler air, with temperatures about 19°C midday and near 9°C at night. Rain might show up in short bursts, especially early on, before skies brighten slightly. Occasional mist or fog could appear by evening, but breezes stay modest. Conditions across Okehampton will follow a similar pattern, ensuring varied weather.
Monday looks drier overall, though trace rain remains possible. Daytime highs hover about 20°C, dipping near 9°C overnight. Periods of cloud cover might linger, but sunshine generally returns in patches. Mild breezes continue, keeping things comfortable. This forecast suggests a mild start to next week, with no major storms expected.
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