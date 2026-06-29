Today, Monday, June 29, brings early mist for Okehampton, followed by patchy rain and brief dry spells. Clouds may persist, but rainfall remains light. Temperatures about 20°C will keep conditions mild. Winds are moderate, ensuring a pleasant overall forecast.
Tomorrow might start partly cloudy before drizzle settles in later. Patchy rain is likely during the afternoon, with brief lulls in between. Temperatures near 19°C could feel a bit cooler, though any heavier downpours seem unlikely. Winds may pick up slightly at times. Cloud cover might thicken briefly, though it appears unlikely to persist.
Wednesday looks brighter overall, featuring extended sunshine and minimal drizzle. Fog early on might fade fast, leaving clearer skies by midday. Temperatures close to 21°C create comfortable weather, and a gentle breeze could help keep the air fresh. Patchy cloud cover may linger late in the afternoon. Winds remain very light.
Thursday might see overcast conditions at first, with patchy rain nearby. Skies should brighten as the day progresses, offering occasional sunny spells. Temperatures about 21°C remain comfortable, though higher gusts are possible. Evening looks calmer, with any rain clearing away steadily. Cloudiness may return briefly.
Friday is forecast to be warmer, reaching about 24°C under abundant sunshine. Rain chances stay low, and cloud cover will likely be minimal. This weekend should continue the trend of warm weather, with mostly bright conditions expected. Slight breezes may stir in the late afternoon, but any gusts should remain gentle. Evening spells stay pretty calm, with no sign of showers.
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