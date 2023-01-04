The Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team pulled over a vehicle on the A30 in Okehampton that was identified driving consistently above 100mph and tailgating other road users on Friday, December 30. The driver was immediately reported by responding officers and is due in court.
A30 tailgater pulled over near Okehampton
Saturday 7th January 2023 5:00 pm
