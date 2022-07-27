Crediton High Street currently closed due to serious incident
Wednesday 27th July 2022 2:01 pm
Emergency services at the scene in Crediton High Street. AQ 1975 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )
CREDITON High Street is currently closed due to a serious incident.
The road was shut at about 1.20pm today, Wednesday, July 27, due to a “serious incident” near Crediton Museum.
A car has come to rest on the pavement outside the museum and near the bus shelter.
Emergency services are in attendance and a screen is being held up around the scene.
Police are operating the road closure and vehicles on the A377 are being advised to seek an alternative route.
Further updates as we have them.
