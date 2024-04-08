THE A3072 is currently closed (Monday, April 8) between Copplestone and Bow due to a road traffic incident involving a horsebox.
Many emergency services rushed to the scene at about 12.20pm and the road was then closed.
There are fire crews from Crediton and North Tawton and specialist animal rescue crews in attendance from Barnstaple.
It is likely to remain closed for a few hours.
A horse in the horsebox is being cared for and it is hoped that the horse can be transferred to another horsebox which arrived at the scene at about 1.15pm.
Fire crews are still working at the scene of the incident but there was no fire involved.
Motorists are advised of the road closure.
Further updates as we have them.
The scene of the road closure on the A3072 near Copplestone. AQ 9924 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)