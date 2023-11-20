A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Powys, Wales has died in a road traffic collision on the A361 near Barnstaple.
Police are investigating the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at around 00.25am on Sunday, November 19.
Emergency services were called to reports of the single-vehicle collision involving a blue BMW and as a result of the collision, the driver sustained serious injuries.
Despite the efforts of police officers and ambulance staff, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Damage was also caused to an electricity pole as a result of the collision.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene and the closure was handed over to Devon Highways at around 7.20am.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the website here or by calling 101 quoting 25 of 19/11/23.