THE family of a man who was killed in a crash on the M5 have paid tribute to him.
Mihai Florescu, 39, from Plymouth, died at the scene of a four-vehicle collision that happened near junction 27 at around 11.10pm on Thursday, September 18.
“There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing Mihai Florescu, a loving husband, son, brother and friend who has been taken from us far too soon,” Mr Florescu’s wife Laura said.
“The world has lost a truly wonderful gentleman and we have lost our world.”
The vehicles involved in the crash were a Volkswagen Transporter, a Land Rover Discovery, a Kia Ceed and the Toyota Prius Mr Florescu was driving.
A man in his 40s from the Cullompton area, who was driving the Transporter, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The crash was the second of two that happened within 90 minutes of each other on Thursday, September 18 on the southbound carriageway of the M5 near Willand.
