FIRE crews from many stations fought a barn fire in Dunsford parish during a 13-hour period.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received the first call about the fire at 5.45pm on November 6 and crews remained at the scene until 7am on November 7.
Two fire engines from Danes Castle and Middlemoor in Exeter and a Water Bowser from Torquay were mobilised initially.
A further fire engine from Danes Castle was then sent due to the volume of calls received.
Fire crews from Dunsford, Torquay, Bovey Tracey, Moretonhampstead, Totnes, Ivybridge and Crediton also assisted to fight the fire.
Crews used attack jets and one hose reel jet to fight the fire externally.
The B3192 was closed between Six Mile Hill and Farrants Hill due to the fire.
Further updates as we have them.