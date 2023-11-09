POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision between North Tawton and Bow.
Officers were called at around 5.40pm to the A3072, near the town of North Tawton, last night, Wednesday, November 8.
It was reported that the collision involved a Yamaha motorcycle, a Volkswagen Touran and a Volvo HGV.
The 19-year-old male motorcycle rider sustained serious, life changing, injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via the police website or by calling 101, quoting log 590 of November 8.