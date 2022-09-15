Okehampton and Taunton men arrested after Willand Services burglaries
POLICE investigating two incidents of aggravated burglary which happened at the Willand Service Station on the B3181, Cullompton, have made several arrests today, Thursday, September 15.
The first incident took place on Wednesday, September 14, before a further burglary took place around 2am this morning.
Police were notified of the secondary incident this morning and officers were immediately deployed.
Following a vehicle description and subsequent ANPR checks flagged by control room staff, Mid Devon Response officers proceeded with haste to locate the vehicle.
Upon attendance, examination of the scene identified that several thousand pounds worth of cigarettes had been allegedly stolen.
A 41-year-old man from Taunton and a 38-year-old man from Okehampton have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in police custody.
