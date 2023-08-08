POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision near Holsworthy.
Officers were called shortly before 11am on Tuesday, August 8 to the A3072 near Brandis Corner.
It was reported that the collision involved a Red Honda Civic.
The driver, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit attended the scene and commenced an investigation to establish the cause of the collision.
The road was closed for six hours and the police thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision who may have witnessed the incident or who might have DashCam footage of the incident is asked to please telephone the police using the 101 number or report via the police website quoting Log 245 of 08/08/2023.