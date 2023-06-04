Detectives have charged a man with murder in connection to the death of 58-year-old Debra Cantrell in Plymouth.
Officers were called to a property in Colwill Road on May 31 following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.
32-year-old Callum Thomas of no fixed abode, Plymouth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 5.
It is believed that they were known to each other.
Debra’s family said: “The family are grieving their loss and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”