Police continue search for two missing people in Roadfoad Lake boat tragedy

Devon and Cornwall police have said that two people involved in an incident at Roadford Lake near Okehampton in which a boat capsized have not yet been found and are continuing their search.

A police spokesman said: ‘Police-led searches have recommenced today and efforts continue to locate the two missing people. We are supporting the families of all those involved.’

Four others were involved in the incident. Two people were discharged at the scene after being checked by ambulance crews while two others were taken to Derriford Hospital. One person has since been discharged while the other remains in a critical condition.