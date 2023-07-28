POLICE have named a man who died following a collision on the A377 near Chulmleigh on Saturday, July 15.
Leighton Curtis, aged 26, from Exeter, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
In a tribute to him, his family said: “He was a loving father, loving brother and loving son who will be deeply missed.
“All the family are devastated and need time to grieve.”
The family have asked for privacy so they can come to terms with their loss.
Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, which happened at around 4.25pm on the A377 near Leigh Cross, Chumleigh.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 620 of 15/7/23.