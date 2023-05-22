BOW, near Crediton, is an ancient parish with a fascinating history including: a Neolithic woodhenge; a Roman road; mentions in the 1086 Domesday Book; possible connections to one of the murderers of Thomas Becket; the civil war and Charles I, and much more.
To celebrate Bow, and give people the chance to discover its history, Bow and District Historical Society, in conjunction with Devon Family History Society, is devoting a whole day to Bow and its past on Saturday, June 3.
The day of events and activities will be based in Bow Village Hall and is open to everyone at a cost of £5, with under 18s free.
The hall has a car park and disabled access.
Programme:
10am welcome; 10.30am - A Brief History of Bow - Nigel Browne; 11.30am - Maps will be provided for self-guided walks covering historic places to walk round Bow (Take your own lunch or there are options locally at the White Hart, Bow Garden Centre Cafe, Bow Co-op).
2pm - Maps and more - Lucy Browne; 3pm - Tea break; 3.30pm - The Devon Folklore Library and Devon Folklore – Mark Norman; 5pm - Close.
There will also be displays, stalls and discussions.
Spaces may be limited so please book in advance through the DFHS website: Face-to-Face Meeting - June 2023 - Devon Family History Society (https://www.devonfhs.org.uk/product/face-to-face-meeting-june-2023/ ) or telephone the BDHS Secretary on 01363 82468.