THE Tamar Toll Action Group has announced plans for a major protest march across the Tamar Bridge, calling for “cheaper tolls for locals” and renewed government action on funding.
The group says it will stage a repeat of its 2023 demonstration on July 25 – with protesters gathering at Alexandra Square in Saltash from 12.30pm ahead of a 1pm start.
An event plan has been submitted to Cornwall Council for a demonstration march across the south cantilever of the Tamar Bridge, while HGVs displaying banners in support of the campaign are expected to cross the north cantilever at walking pace.
Organisers have apologised in advance for any disruption and urged road users to avoid the north crossing between approximately 12.45pm and 2pm on the day.
The group says the protest will highlight ongoing concerns over toll charges and press decision-makers for “meaningful change”, including progress on securing government funding and reducing costs for local users.
Local MPs, members of the joint committee and Tamar Crossings officers are being invited to attend the event and address demonstrators on efforts to address tolling issues.
Pending approval, participants are asked to assemble at Alexandra Square in Saltash at 12.30pm before the march begins at 1pm. The group says alternative parking will be available at Culver Road car park and Belle Vue car park, although it expects demand to be high due to the event coinciding with Saltash Regatta weekend.
Organisers are encouraging attendees to use public transport where possible, noting Saltash is served by regular bus and rail services.
The Tamar Toll Action Group has also urged supporters to register their interest via its Facebook page, where the event will be officially listed and participants can confirm attendance by selecting “Going”.
The group says it remains committed to campaigning for fairer toll pricing for locals who rely on the crossing.
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