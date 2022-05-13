Beaworthy motorbike rider who died in collision named

Boyd Smith and his family ( Submitted )

Police have named a Beaworthy father of four who died following a motorbike collision near Bude on Monday.

Boyd Smith, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, involving his Kawasaki Ninja motorbike.

The accident happened at around 4.40pm on the A3072 near Red Post.

Mr Smith’s family have paid tribute to him.

In a statement, the family said: “Boyd was a loving husband to Milly and a doting father to Arlo, Lottie, Willow and Rose.

“He will be missed by his wife and children for the rest of their lives.

“At the moment, the family are trying to process what has happened and trying to begin to heal.

“Milly is really grateful for messages she has received and will reply to everyone when she feels stronger.”

Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.