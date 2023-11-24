The ringers are still hard at work raising money and need around £25,000 to complete the project, and pay for the steel frame. A major event in the pipeline is a world-class concert in Hatherleigh Church early next year. Sir Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare, together with Carol Hughes, widow of the poet Ted Hughes and the Iddesleigh String Quartet, are generously donating a concert to the bellringers’ cause and will perform a programme of music and poetry on Saturday, February 24 2024. The title is My Heart was a Tree, which is a line from one of Ted Hughes’ poems, and the title of a recent book by Michael Morurgo. All proceeds will go to the restoration fund. The concert programme features poetry by Sean Rafferty, Ted Hughes and Michael Morpurgo. The musicians, who all play with leading orchestras (including the LSO) have selected a programme including works by Boccherini, Vivaldi, Vaughan Williams, Schubert and Elgar.