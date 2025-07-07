Staff at a much-loved local dogs and cats home say they are “relieved” and “grateful” after Plymouth City Council stepped into secure a piece of land at the entrance to their premises to prevent it from going to auction.
Supporters of Gables raised more than £10,000 to purchase the 0.3 acre grass verge at Merafield Road in Plymouth after National Highways put it up for auction, but there was concern that the charity would be outbid with the level of interest expressed.
Plymouth City Council has announced it has been able to buy the land before the auction date which meant the cost to the charity was “very low”.
Gables has agreed to underwrite the costs and will acquire the site for the price paid by the council and professional fees.
The sale means the land can remain undeveloped as a wildlife haven.
Gables manager, Claire Sparkes said it would all be covered by the money raised through the appeal, with no cost to the taxpayer and she would be “forever grateful” to the public who donated.
She said: “It’s a huge relief. This has been hanging over our heads for months. When we heard the news we were overjoyed and really grateful to the council for its support.
“The council gets a bad rap so it’s really nice for something positive like this to be done. It means that we have safety and security for our staff and our animals and we can keep this area as a wildlife haven.”
Gables first made enquiries to acquire the tiny piece of land at its entrance created when the Merafield Road bridge was replaced back in 2016. However, nothing came to fruition.
Labour councillor for Plymstock Radford Cllr Daniel Steel has spearheaded the campaign to get the support of the council for the charity which is well-known in the area for its work rehoming unwanted pets with loving new homes.
Cllr Steel wrote to the CEO of National Highways expressing concern over the sale and got full support from the full council for his motion to recognise the important work of the charity.
He said: “I couldn’t stand by and let this happen. When I found out National Highways were planning to auction off the land next to Gables, as the local councillor, I knew I had to step in.
“I’m over the moon that the council has stepped in to buy the land, giving Gables the security they need. Gables does incredible work for vulnerable cats and dogs — they deserve our support, and I’m proud to have helped make this happen.”
Cllr Terri Beer (Ind, Plympton Erle) who initially said the land should be gifted by National Highways as a gesture of goodwill, said she was delighted by the outcome and expressed a “heartfelt thanks” to people who supported this “excellent charity”.
Gables employs 25 staff and has around 50 volunteers caring for 150 animals each day. It also has animals in foster homes.
