BOW and District Historical Society (BDHS) starts its 2024 programme at 7.15pm for 7.30pm on Monday, January 22, with a talk by members of Okehampton History Society on West Devon Tales based on a book they produced at the end of 2022 and which will be available to buy on the night.
The wide-ranging humorous, tragic and unusual Tales are ones that otherwise would have been lost in the mists of time.
Other confirmed talks this year include: February 26 - History of Bow by Nigel Browne (postponed from September 2023); March 25 - The History of a Village School by Erica Eden; April 22 - Vikings in the West Country by Derek Gore; May 20 - Exeter Ship Canal with a speaker from Topsham Museum; June 24 - Stained Glass by Local Firms by David Cook - to be held in St Bartholomew’s Church, Bow; September 23 - Curiosities from Exeter Cathedral Library by the Librarian Emma Laws; October 28 - Exeter: lost buildings in the 1800s by Todd Gray.
BDHS Annual Membership is £15, free to people under 18.
Visitors welcome, entry £4, tea/coffee biscuits included.
Meetings are held at Bow Village Hall (EX17 6HU), unless stated. Enquiries: 01363 82468.