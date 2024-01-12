Other confirmed talks this year include: February 26 - History of Bow by Nigel Browne (postponed from September 2023); March 25 - The History of a Village School by Erica Eden; April 22 - Vikings in the West Country by Derek Gore; May 20 - Exeter Ship Canal with a speaker from Topsham Museum; June 24 - Stained Glass by Local Firms by David Cook - to be held in St Bartholomew’s Church, Bow; September 23 - Curiosities from Exeter Cathedral Library by the Librarian Emma Laws; October 28 - Exeter: lost buildings in the 1800s by Todd Gray.