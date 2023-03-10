POLICE have closed the road to Crediton Railway Station at Fordton following the break-down of the railway level crossing barrier at about 9am this morning, Friday, March 10.
The barrier is currently permanently closed and traffic is queuing in both directions, lorries unable to turn around.
Network Rail engineers are on the way to repair the barrier according to reports.
It is unknown if trains are still operating on the Tarka Line and the Okehampton Line between Exeter and Barnstaple and Exeter and Okehampton.
Further updates as we have them.