Callington Young Farmers proudly passed on a donation of £1,500 to Derriford’s Primrose Foundation.
The money was raised in 2024 from the annual dung sale and a tractor run.
“The club donates money to charities every year,” said a spokesperson for the group.
“The Primrose Foundation was chosen because its unit at Derriford Hospital has provided care and support to families of those involved with the club, during breast cancer treatments.”
A spokesperson for the Primrose Foundation said: “The Primrose Foundation are very grateful to Callington Young Farmers for their fantastic fundraising efforts and wonderful donation of £1,500.
“Donations like this enable us to continue to support local breast care services and the many families affected by breast cancer.”
