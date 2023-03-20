A CANNABIS user who became a dealer to fund his own habit was caught with more than £1,000 cash and 61 wraps as he waited outside a pub.
Harry Walmsley used the drug to self-medicate after being diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome and has now sought help to obtain the proper treatment.
He was caught by police as he sat in a black BMW car outside a pub in Paignton where he was apparently waiting for customers on the night of March 2, 2021.
He was found with 137 grams of cannabis in small wraps which were ready for sale, two phones, and £1,085 cash. More drug dealing paraphernalia was found at his home
Walmsley, aged 27, of Western Court, Berry Pomeroy, near Totnes, admitted possession of class B cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 30 days of rehabilitation activities by Judge Anna Richardson at Exeter Crown Court.
The judge told him: ‘There were some mental health difficulties which led you to start using cannabis again, having used it earlier in life. You have no previous convictions and have shown genuine remorse.
‘I have read the pre-sentence report and your references and can see that you are supportive of your partner and dedicated to your son and are his primary carer.’
Mr Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said Walmsley was arrested with drugs and cash in Paignton on the night of March 2, 2021 and initially tried to drive off before being stopped by the police.
He had a small amount in the console and another 61 wraps ready for sale in a rucksack. He refused to give police the numbers of either of his two phones. Scales and other drug paraphernalia were found at him home.
Mr Herc Ashworth, defending, said Walmsley was dealing to fund his own habit, although he was receiving some financial advantage as well.
He said he used the drug in a misguided attempt to self-medicate after receiving a diagnosis of Asperger Syndrome that led him to suffer depression and anxiety.
He has been assessed by probation as a good prospect for rehabilitation and his focus is on caring for his son and his partner.