MEL Stride has been knocked out of the Conservative leadership race.
The MP for Central Devon, whose constituency covers Crediton, Okehampton and Ashburton, was voted out at the second MP’s ballot on Tuesday, September 10.
Robert Jenrick came first again, gathering 33 votes. Kemi Badenoch secured 28 votes, and James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat 21 votes each.
Mr Stride came last with 16 votes, and is therefore eliminated.
The Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary had only just survived the first MP’s ballot on Wednesday, September 4, coming second last.
The four remaining candidates will be whittled down to the final two by MPs in October before wider party members vote in an online ballot.
The new leader will be announced on Wednesday, November 2.
The current leader of the Conservative Party and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will remain in post until then.