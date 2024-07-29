MEL Stride, the MP for Central Devon, was confirmed on Monday, July 29, as one of the six contenders for the Conservative leadership.
The former Work and Pensions Secretary, who currently holds the shadow role, was the fourth of the six to recently confirm that he would run for the leadership.
The other candidates are Dame Priti Patel, former home secretary; James Cleverly, former foreign secretary; Tom Tugendhat, ex-security minister; Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister and bookmakers’ favourite Kemi Badenoch, former business secretary.
Mel put unity at the centre of his pitch and pointed to his experience in various roles that involve bringing people together, including as Commons leader and Treasury Select Committee chair. He backed remain in 2016.
Mr Stride was a close ally of Mr Sunak during the last government and was frequently trusted to do media interviews during the election campaign.
In the election on July 4, Mel held on to his constituency, an area he has represented since 2010, by just 61 votes, narrowly avoiding a defeat to Labour.
Speaking on election night after the Central Devon count in Crediton, Mr Stride said the party needed to "think long and deeply about what has happened over the last 24 hours and get ourselves back in a position where we are the natural party of government".
"But that is going to take time."
Leadership hopefuls had to collect 10 nominations from their fellow MPs to stand for the Leadership.
The six now have the summer to make their pitches before MPs vote to narrow down the candidate list to four, and then two.
Party members will then get to vote on the final two, with the results expected on November 2.
The contenders have been warned they wish a “yellow card” if they brief the media against their rivals in their bids to replace former prime minister Rishi Sunak.
The warning was issued by Bob Blackman, chair of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs, who explained that the candidates would receive a formal warning before a public statement is issued condemning their behaviour.
Mr Sunak will stay on as leader until his successor is chosen.