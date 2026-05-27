Artists Painter joined forces to exhibit their work at a Yelverton church as part of a new evangelising project.
The exhibition links the work of Catholics with the public as a way of spreading the word of God in a new creative way.
The show is free to enter and is at Holy Cross Church, PL20 6AZ, 11am-6pm, until Saturday, May 30,
Michelle Thompson, organiser and Plymouth Diocese evangelisation officer, said: “ This is a new different way of spreading the word of God. The works are designed to stir the imagination, awaken the soul and explore life’s bigger questions.
“Visitors can chat with artists and discuss why art moves us and is there more to life.”
Similar exhibitions are at Totnes (9-15 August) and Kingsbridge (19-25 July) RC Churches.
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