Artists Painter joined forces to exhibit their work at a Yelverton church as part of a new evangelising project.

The exhibition links the work of Catholics with the public as a way of spreading the word of God in a new creative way.

The show is free to enter and is at Holy Cross Church, PL20 6AZ, 11am-6pm, until Saturday, May 30,

Michelle Thompson, organiser and Plymouth Diocese evangelisation officer, said: “ This is a new different way of spreading the word of God. The works are designed to stir the imagination, awaken the soul and explore life’s bigger questions.

“Visitors can chat with artists and discuss why art moves us and is there more to life.”

Similar exhibitions are at Totnes (9-15 August) and Kingsbridge (19-25 July) RC Churches.

Artist Rosemary Wood, exhibits at Yelverton RC Church as part of a new event linking Catholic artists and their work with the public. Picture Sam Griffith.
One of the artists exhibiting at Yelverton Roman Catholic Church as part of a new event linking Catholic artists, their work and beliefs with the public (Sam Griffith)
Clothing artist Michelle Thomson exhibits at Yelverton RC Church as part of a new event linking Catholic artists and their work with the public. Picture by Sam Griffith.
Clothing artist Michelle Thomson is exhibiting at Yelverton Roman CatholicChurch as part of a new event linking Catholic artists and their work with the public (Sam Griffith)