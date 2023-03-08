Dozens of Okehampton residents attended the community feast on Sunday (March 7) as part of Fairtrade Fortnight to enjoy a wide range foods made by members of the community.
Guests were also treated to a talk about Fairtrade coffee growers in Rwanda and the work of the Fairtrade Foundation for these farmers.
This followed a service at Fairplace Church, and the event also saw Okehampton Mayor Bob Tolley present a cheque from Okehampton Town Council for £140 to the town’s Fairtrade group, which put on the event, to promote awareness of Fairtrade.
During the fortnight, which ended on March 12, Waitrose and the Co-op also put on Fairtrade displays in the stores and donated items to the mini hampers which were raffled at the community feast to raise money for the Fairtrade Foundation.
Fairtrade Fortnight was set up by the Fairtrade Foundation, which works to ensure farmers and workers across the world with low income and negatively affected by global trade, receive fair pay for their labour.
For Fairtrade Fornight this year the Fairtrade Foundation focused on encouraging people to buy Fairtrade products in order to be more environmentally-friendly.
The organisation also published a report which revealed that some of the UK’s favourite foods were being threatened, including bananas, coffee and cocoa.