AN intruder who broke into a house in Woolacombe has admitted killing a pet dog during the raid.
Alexandru Balea pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to do unlawful criminal damage to a dog named Una on February 22 this year.
He also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Both charges relate to an incident in which he broke into the house while the owners were out during the daytime and stabbed the dog 11 times.
The owners returned home to find Una dead.
Balea, aged 23, of South Street, Woolacombe, entered his pleas at Exeter Crown Court and Judge Stephen Climie adjourned his case until next month to allow time for the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report.
The judge remanded Balea in custody and a previous hearing was told that the burglary falls into the most serious category within sentencing guidelines with a recommended starting point of three years and a range running up to six years.
Police tried to calm public fears after the burglary.
Sector Inspector Andrew Wills said: “This is an offence which will understandably cause concern in a community where residential burglary is fortunately very rare. It is currently not being linked to any other reports.”
Balea had previously pleaded guilty to a slightly different charge when he appeared at North Devon Magistrates Court but it was amended to specify the attack on the dog as its primary feature.